Blossoming Business: Kunming's Floral Expo Leads the Way

The 23rd Kunming International Flowers & Plants Expo, slated for September 2025, will host over 500 global exhibitors at the Kunming Dianchi International Convention Center. Key highlights include international collaborations, co-located exhibitions, and industry forums. The expo aims to position Kunming as Asia's leading flower trade nexus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kunming | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:59 IST
The 23rd Kunming International Flowers & Plants Expo and the China Kunming International Flower Expo are scheduled for September 19-21, 2025, promising a vibrant assemblage of over 500 exhibitors from around the globe at Kunming Dianchi International Convention Center.

This distinguished event in Asia's floral industry calendar will unfurl over 60,000 square meters of exhibition space. It offers specialized exhibitions, insightful industry forums, interactive experiences, and compelling live demonstrations, all set to underscore Kunming as a chief hub for global floriculture and trade.

With France as the guest country of honor and additional co-located exhibitions focusing on tropical plants and berries, attendees will witness cutting-edge horticulture, negotiate partnerships, and engage with new technological advancements. Organizers expect to attract thousands of visitors, bolstering Kunming's reputation as a vital flower distribution hub.

