Left Menu

Blockbuster Debut: Saiyaara's Record-Breaking Weekend

Mohit Suri's romantic drama 'Saiyaara', starring newcomers Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, garnered an impressive Rs 83 crore during its debut weekend. Notably outperforming other debut-led films, 'Saiyaara' marked the highest opening for a love story in India, with a powerful lead chemistry that captivated audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:05 IST
Blockbuster Debut: Saiyaara's Record-Breaking Weekend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The romantic drama 'Saiyaara' directed by Mohit Suri has taken the box office by storm, notching up Rs 83 crore within its opening weekend. Starring newcomers Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, the film's initial performance has outstripped previous debuts, capturing viewer attention with its compelling storyline.

Aside from attracting audiences with its engaging plot, 'Saiyaara' set box office records for debutant-led films and love stories. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it features a gripping narrative centered on the lives of a passionate musician and a heartbroken lyricist, portrayed by Pandey and Padda respectively.

The film's impressive figures secured its ranking among the top opening weekend performers, alongside hits like 'Chhava' and 'Housefull 5'. With a music score by renowned composers and powerful performances from its cast, 'Saiyaara' continues to enchant moviegoers nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025