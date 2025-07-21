Blockbuster Debut: Saiyaara's Record-Breaking Weekend

The romantic drama 'Saiyaara' directed by Mohit Suri has taken the box office by storm, notching up Rs 83 crore within its opening weekend. Starring newcomers Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, the film's initial performance has outstripped previous debuts, capturing viewer attention with its compelling storyline.

Aside from attracting audiences with its engaging plot, 'Saiyaara' set box office records for debutant-led films and love stories. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it features a gripping narrative centered on the lives of a passionate musician and a heartbroken lyricist, portrayed by Pandey and Padda respectively.

The film's impressive figures secured its ranking among the top opening weekend performers, alongside hits like 'Chhava' and 'Housefull 5'. With a music score by renowned composers and powerful performances from its cast, 'Saiyaara' continues to enchant moviegoers nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)