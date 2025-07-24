Left Menu

India's Traditional Craft Beverages Toast to UK Markets after FTA

India's traditional craft beverages, such as Goa's feni and Nashik's wines, are set to gain recognition in the UK following a free trade agreement. The FTA will boost Indian exports and provide GI protection, targeting a market where natural and organic product demand is high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:04 IST
India's Traditional Craft Beverages Toast to UK Markets after FTA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's traditional craft beverages, including Goa's feni, Nashik's artisanal wines, and Kerala's toddy, are poised for greater recognition in the UK. A landmark free trade agreement between the two countries, signed on Thursday, paves the way for these ethnic alchoBev drinks to enjoy not just traditional Geographical Indication (GI) protection, but also access to high-demand markets in the UK.

The opportunity arises at a time when British consumers are increasingly seeking natural and organic products, making it an ideal moment for these uniquely flavored Indian drinks to captivate new palates across the region. These beverages, steeped in heritage and offering distinctive taste profiles, are expected to find their place on retail shelves and in hospitality channels.

The FTA represents a significant advancement for India's government, which has been vigorously promoting the export of Indian alcoholic beverages. With an ambitious target set to increase exports from USD 370.5 million to USD 1 billion by 2030, the agreement is a crucial step forward. Already ranked 40th in the world for alcoholic beverage exports, India aims to break into the top ten, capitalizing on this newfound access to developed markets like the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025