India's Traditional Craft Beverages Toast to UK Markets after FTA

India's traditional craft beverages, including Goa's feni, Nashik's artisanal wines, and Kerala's toddy, are poised for greater recognition in the UK. A landmark free trade agreement between the two countries, signed on Thursday, paves the way for these ethnic alchoBev drinks to enjoy not just traditional Geographical Indication (GI) protection, but also access to high-demand markets in the UK.

The opportunity arises at a time when British consumers are increasingly seeking natural and organic products, making it an ideal moment for these uniquely flavored Indian drinks to captivate new palates across the region. These beverages, steeped in heritage and offering distinctive taste profiles, are expected to find their place on retail shelves and in hospitality channels.

The FTA represents a significant advancement for India's government, which has been vigorously promoting the export of Indian alcoholic beverages. With an ambitious target set to increase exports from USD 370.5 million to USD 1 billion by 2030, the agreement is a crucial step forward. Already ranked 40th in the world for alcoholic beverage exports, India aims to break into the top ten, capitalizing on this newfound access to developed markets like the UK.

