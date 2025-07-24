Left Menu

Shibu Soren's Resilience: A Battle for Health

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren expressed confidence that his father, Shibu Soren, will overcome his current health battle. Known as 'Guruji', the 81-year-old is being treated in Delhi. Political leaders have visited him, while his family remains hopeful for a recovery under medical supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed optimism on Thursday regarding his father, Shibu Soren's health condition, asserting that the veteran leader will conquer this health challenge as he has many others. At 81, Shibu Soren, endearingly called 'Guruji', is receiving medical care at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital, where he has been for over a month.

Distinguished visitors at the hospital include President Droupadi Murmu and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, showing the nation's concern over Guruji's health status. Despite the gravity of the situation, the atmosphere remains one of hope and prayer.

Hemant Soren and his family, including his wife, Kalpana, have largely been present in Delhi to offer support. Hemant stressed their faith in a favorable outcome, noting that his father is currently in the capable hands of doctors. While the journey to recovery may be lengthy, their spirits remain high and focused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

