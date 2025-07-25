Left Menu

Government Cracks Down on OTT Platforms for 'Indecent' Content

The government has banned over 20 OTT platforms, including Ullu and ALTT, for violating laws on 'indecent' representation of women. The aim is to limit access to pornographic materials, especially for minors. Internet Service Providers have been directed to block these platforms in India.

Updated: 25-07-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:24 IST
In a significant move, the government has imposed a ban on more than 20 OTT platforms, citing violations pertaining to the 'indecent' representation of women, multiple sources confirmed on Friday.

The crackdown targets the easy access to pornographic material, especially among minors, aiming to ensure digital content adheres to legal and decency standards.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has instructed Internet Service Providers to block or disable public access to these websites within Indian borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

