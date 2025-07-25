Left Menu

India-UK Trade Deal Boosts Handmade Fashion Industry

The India-UK free trade agreement, signed on July 24, eliminates tariffs on textiles and apparel, opening up opportunities for the handmade fashion industry. Heena Patel, founder of Magic Needle, highlights the potential for fair trade policies to enhance global demand and government support to foster small-scale entrepreneurship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:33 IST
India-UK Trade Deal Boosts Handmade Fashion Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent India-UK free trade agreement, enacted on July 24, marks a significant milestone for the handmade textile and apparel industry with the removal of tariffs.

According to Heena Patel, founder of Magic Needle, this development could unlock vast opportunities for India's skilled artisans and elevate the global demand for their unique creations. Patel emphasizes the importance of fair trade policies and government-backed initiatives to simplify export processes and provide financial support to burgeoning entrepreneurs.

Magic Needle has experienced a consistent double-digit CAGR in the handmade sector, generating Rs 10 crore last financial year. Looking ahead, the company aims to sustain this growth trajectory while expanding its product line to cater to India's evolving crafting community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025