Kryolan Expands Mumbai Presence with New Colaba Store
Kryolan has opened its third Mumbai store in Colaba, celebrating 80 years globally and 20 in India. This expansion underlines the brand’s commitment to the Indian beauty market, offering professionals a creative and retail experience, while plans for future expansions across India and enhancing educational efforts continue.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai celebrates a new addition to its vibrant Colaba district as Kryolan, a leader in professional make-up, launches its third store in the city. This marks Kryolan's 11th store in India, coinciding with two significant anniversaries: 80 years globally and 20 years in India.
The launch event saw participation from Kryolan's top management, signifying the brand's dedication to the Indian market. "Expanding into Colaba reaffirms our commitment to Mumbai as a creative hub," stated Wolfram Langer, Managing Director of Kryolan International.
The Colaba store combines global standards with local relevance, hosting professional make-up stations and educational experiences. Kryolan plans to open more stores in India, fostering a network for upcoming make-up artists in a landscape increasingly keen on sophisticated beauty and performance industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Leaders Unite to Combat Climate Change Crisis: Call for Urgent Action
India Inc's Path to Global Leadership: Embracing Inclusivity and Sustainability
Global Leaders Unite at Sarajevo Conference to Champion Ethical Finance
Revolutionizing Smart Living: China's Leap to Global Leadership
WHO Honors Global Leaders for Driving Historic Pandemic Agreement