Kryolan Expands Mumbai Presence with New Colaba Store

Mumbai celebrates a new addition to its vibrant Colaba district as Kryolan, a leader in professional make-up, launches its third store in the city. This marks Kryolan's 11th store in India, coinciding with two significant anniversaries: 80 years globally and 20 years in India.

The launch event saw participation from Kryolan's top management, signifying the brand's dedication to the Indian market. "Expanding into Colaba reaffirms our commitment to Mumbai as a creative hub," stated Wolfram Langer, Managing Director of Kryolan International.

The Colaba store combines global standards with local relevance, hosting professional make-up stations and educational experiences. Kryolan plans to open more stores in India, fostering a network for upcoming make-up artists in a landscape increasingly keen on sophisticated beauty and performance industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)