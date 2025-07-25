Left Menu

India-UK Trade Deal Boosts Handmade Sector

The India-UK free trade agreement removes tariffs on textiles, benefiting the handmade sector. Heena Patel of Magic Needles highlights the potential for global growth. The government's support can aid small brands in scaling. Magic Needles reports a strong growth trajectory and introduces new yarns for artisans.

  • India

The recent India-UK free trade agreement, signed on July 24, eliminates tariffs on textiles and apparel, setting a promising future for handmade products, according to industry player Magic Needles.

Founder Heena Patel emphasized the benefits for India's skilled artisans, suggesting that fair trade policies can stimulate global demand and provide artists the recognition they deserve. Simplified access to government subsidies, funding, and more streamlined export processes could empower smaller brands to scale, encouraging more to pursue handmade entrepreneurship.

Magic Needles, experiencing double-digit growth in the handmade sector, achieved Rs 10 crore in revenue last financial year, with expectations to maintain this trajectory. Patel also announced the launch of four innovative yarns to cater to India's burgeoning community of knitters and crafters.

