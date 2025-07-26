SGPC Calls for Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day as Global Human Rights Day
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) plans to appeal to the United Nations to recognize Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day as International Human Rights Day and requests a national holiday in India. The SGPC aims to spread awareness globally, while also addressing recent religious decorum violations.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is urging the United Nations to designate November 25, the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, as International Human Rights Day. The SGPC's appeal aligns with efforts to secure the day as a national holiday in India, honoring the ninth Sikh Guru.
The SGPC-led virtual meeting, chaired by chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, focused on preparing for the 350th anniversary of the Guru's sacrifice. International advisors highlighted the global significance of the event, pledging unwavering support to help realize its international recognition.
In response to religious decorum violations during a recent event by the Punjab government, SGPC called for greater sensitivity and respect towards Sikh values. As centennial celebrations approach, efforts to include diverse religious leaders aim to foster unity and harmony.
