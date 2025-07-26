Honoring the Heroes of Kargil: A Tribute from Punjab and Haryana

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart, Nayab Singh Saini, paid their respects to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil conflict at the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas anniversary. Both leaders highlighted the soldiers' supreme sacrifices as a constant source of inspiration for the nation's youth.

Mann emphasized the extraordinary courage displayed by the soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War, which united the nation with a profound sense of patriotism. He mentioned that their heroism continues to inspire young Indians to join the Armed Forces. Saini acknowledged the soldiers' indomitable courage in the mountains of Kargil, celebrating their bravery and sacrifice.

During events marking the day, CM Mann interacted with cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute and Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, encouraging them to pursue careers in the armed forces. The day commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 conflict, celebrated annually on July 26 as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

(With inputs from agencies.)