Left Menu

Sandra Thomas: A Purdah-Clad Crusader for Change in Kerala's Film Industry

Sandra Thomas, a prominent film producer, has filed her nomination for the presidency of the Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA). Wearing a purdah as a mark of protest, she seeks change in what she describes as a monopolistic and unsafe environment for women within the association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:02 IST
Sandra Thomas: A Purdah-Clad Crusader for Change in Kerala's Film Industry
Sandra Thomas
  • Country:
  • India

Sandra Thomas, a well-known figure in the film industry, has formally entered the race for the presidency of the Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA), making her nomination submission in a distinctive purdah. The attire was chosen to symbolize her protest against the current leadership, which she deems monopolistic and unsafe for women.

Thomas highlighted the problematic nature of the association where key individuals named in a police chargesheet continue to hold office and seek re-election. Her candidacy is driven by a desire to reform the association and make it more accessible and equitable for all producers.

If elected, Thomas vows to prioritize the advancement of producers who have yet to gain the opportunity to create films, aiming to foster a trickle-down effect that could benefit the broader film industry. Her campaign also seeks to address governance issues that hinder the association's proper functioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025