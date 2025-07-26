Sandra Thomas: A Purdah-Clad Crusader for Change in Kerala's Film Industry

Sandra Thomas, a well-known figure in the film industry, has formally entered the race for the presidency of the Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA), making her nomination submission in a distinctive purdah. The attire was chosen to symbolize her protest against the current leadership, which she deems monopolistic and unsafe for women.

Thomas highlighted the problematic nature of the association where key individuals named in a police chargesheet continue to hold office and seek re-election. Her candidacy is driven by a desire to reform the association and make it more accessible and equitable for all producers.

If elected, Thomas vows to prioritize the advancement of producers who have yet to gain the opportunity to create films, aiming to foster a trickle-down effect that could benefit the broader film industry. Her campaign also seeks to address governance issues that hinder the association's proper functioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)