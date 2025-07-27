Demand Grows for Bhikhari Thakur's Bharat Ratna
There is growing demand for posthumously awarding Bhikhari Thakur, a celebrated Bhojpuri playwright and social reformer, with the Bharat Ratna. Proponents, including politicians and artists, emphasize his significant contributions to folk arts and social causes. Thakur's legacy continues to inspire and educate, making his work timeless.
Calls for awarding Bhikhari Thakur, the legendary Bhojpuri playwright and reformer, with a posthumous Bharat Ratna are gaining momentum.
Politicians and artists, including actors-turned-MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, have submitted formal requests to recognize Thakur's vast contributions to Indian folk arts and social reform.
Thakur's plays, addressing societal issues, remain relevant today, showcasing his ahead-of-time sensibilities, and his work has now become a subject of academic study both in India and abroad.
