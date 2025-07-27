Left Menu

Demand Grows for Bhikhari Thakur's Bharat Ratna

There is growing demand for posthumously awarding Bhikhari Thakur, a celebrated Bhojpuri playwright and social reformer, with the Bharat Ratna. Proponents, including politicians and artists, emphasize his significant contributions to folk arts and social causes. Thakur's legacy continues to inspire and educate, making his work timeless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:30 IST
Demand Grows for Bhikhari Thakur's Bharat Ratna
  • Country:
  • India

Calls for awarding Bhikhari Thakur, the legendary Bhojpuri playwright and reformer, with a posthumous Bharat Ratna are gaining momentum.

Politicians and artists, including actors-turned-MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, have submitted formal requests to recognize Thakur's vast contributions to Indian folk arts and social reform.

Thakur's plays, addressing societal issues, remain relevant today, showcasing his ahead-of-time sensibilities, and his work has now become a subject of academic study both in India and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025