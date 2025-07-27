Warm Welcome for PM Modi: A Chola Dynasty Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm public reception on Sunday as he arrived for his official engagement in Ariyalur district.

On his way to board a helicopter to Gangaikonda Cholapuram, a large throng of party supporters and local residents greeted him with enthusiasm. They waved and showered flower petals on his vehicle, to which Modi responded with a wave.

The Prime Minister is headed to the quaint village of Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district to participate in the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, which celebrates the birth anniversary of the revered Chola king, Rajendra Chola-I.

(With inputs from agencies.)