Left Menu

Warm Welcome for PM Modi: A Chola Dynasty Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm reception as he headed to Ariyalur district. En route to Gangaikonda Cholapuram, a large crowd welcomed him with flowers. Modi is attending the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival marking the birth anniversary of Chola king Rajendra Chola-I.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:38 IST
Warm Welcome for PM Modi: A Chola Dynasty Tribute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm public reception on Sunday as he arrived for his official engagement in Ariyalur district.

On his way to board a helicopter to Gangaikonda Cholapuram, a large throng of party supporters and local residents greeted him with enthusiasm. They waved and showered flower petals on his vehicle, to which Modi responded with a wave.

The Prime Minister is headed to the quaint village of Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district to participate in the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, which celebrates the birth anniversary of the revered Chola king, Rajendra Chola-I.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025