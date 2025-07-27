Manish Malhotra's Dazzling Fashion Party: A New Era of Couture Celebrations

In a spectacular reimagining of traditional fashion events, designer Manish Malhotra hosted a unique 'fashion party' during the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. This event, held on day four at the Taj Palace hotel, seamlessly combined haute couture with an exclusive, invite-only celebration.

The evening deviated from conventional runway norms to offer attendees an immersive fashion celebration featuring Malhotra's most iconic designs. Celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia and Alessandra Ambrosio embellished the guest list, enhancing the glamour with their presence. The party marked Malhotra's return to the India Couture Week after a five-year hiatus.

Against a backdrop of glitzy décor, the show featured ensembles worn by Bollywood icons and global celebrities, such as a dazzling saree styled on Alessandra Ambrosio. With singer Jonita Gandhi providing musical performances, the event set a new standard for creative and engaging couture displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)