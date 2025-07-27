Honoring Heroes: Assam's 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' Memorial Nears Completion

The Swahid Smarak Kshetra, a memorial dedicated to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation, is nearing completion in Guwahati, according to Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora. The memorial, part of a project to honor those who fought against Bangladeshi infiltration, is being constructed under government oversight and the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The prominent features of the memorial will include a 67.2m tower, busts of martyrs, and additional facilities like a light and sound show, cycle track, and food court spread over 116 bighas. Atul Bora emphasized that the project aims to immortalize the sacrifices of the 860 martyrs involved in the movement.

In tandem with the memorial's construction, the state government is implementing provisions of the historic Assam Accord, signed in 1985. Key among these is Clause 6, focused on safeguarding political, economic, cultural, and linguistic rights for indigenous Assamese people. This initiative reflects the ongoing commitment to indigenous peoples' rights as underscored by the All Assam Students' Union's participation and suggestions for the project.