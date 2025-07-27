Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Assam's 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' Memorial Nears Completion

The Swahid Smarak Kshetra, a memorial honoring martyrs of the Assam Agitation, is nearing completion in Guwahati. The Assam government, led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, is actively implementing the Assam Accord, ensuring cultural and political safeguards for indigenous peoples, alongside the construction of the memorial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:22 IST
Honoring Heroes: Assam's 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' Memorial Nears Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Swahid Smarak Kshetra, a memorial dedicated to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation, is nearing completion in Guwahati, according to Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora. The memorial, part of a project to honor those who fought against Bangladeshi infiltration, is being constructed under government oversight and the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The prominent features of the memorial will include a 67.2m tower, busts of martyrs, and additional facilities like a light and sound show, cycle track, and food court spread over 116 bighas. Atul Bora emphasized that the project aims to immortalize the sacrifices of the 860 martyrs involved in the movement.

In tandem with the memorial's construction, the state government is implementing provisions of the historic Assam Accord, signed in 1985. Key among these is Clause 6, focused on safeguarding political, economic, cultural, and linguistic rights for indigenous Assamese people. This initiative reflects the ongoing commitment to indigenous peoples' rights as underscored by the All Assam Students' Union's participation and suggestions for the project.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025