Breaking Barriers: Sisters from Budhlada Excel in UGC-NET Despite Odds

Three sisters from Budhlada, Punjab, have achieved success by clearing the UGC-NET exams, showcasing their determination against adversity. Despite hailing from the least literate district in the state, Rimpi, Hardeep, and Beant Kaur have excelled academically.

Determined to lift themselves out of poverty, the sisters attribute their triumph to hard work and perseverance. Eldest sister Rimpi aims to become a professor in computer science, while Beant and the youngest, Hardeep, are focused on obtaining a Junior Research Fellowship.

Their father, Bikkar Singh, expressed his pride in their accomplishments, attributing their success to their resolve and determination. This achievement marks a significant milestone, as the sisters demonstrate that education is a powerful tool for change.

