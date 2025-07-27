Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Sisters from Budhlada Excel in UGC-NET Despite Odds

Three sisters from Budhlada, Punjab, triumphed over adversity by clearing the UGC-NET exam. Despite challenging circumstances, their determination led to success. Eldest sister aims for a professorship while the others pursue JRF. Their achievement brings pride to the family and highlights the power of education in overcoming poverty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bathinda | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:56 IST
Breaking Barriers: Sisters from Budhlada Excel in UGC-NET Despite Odds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three sisters from Budhlada, Punjab, have achieved success by clearing the UGC-NET exams, showcasing their determination against adversity. Despite hailing from the least literate district in the state, Rimpi, Hardeep, and Beant Kaur have excelled academically.

Determined to lift themselves out of poverty, the sisters attribute their triumph to hard work and perseverance. Eldest sister Rimpi aims to become a professor in computer science, while Beant and the youngest, Hardeep, are focused on obtaining a Junior Research Fellowship.

Their father, Bikkar Singh, expressed his pride in their accomplishments, attributing their success to their resolve and determination. This achievement marks a significant milestone, as the sisters demonstrate that education is a powerful tool for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025