Breaking Barriers: Sisters from Budhlada Excel in UGC-NET Despite Odds
Three sisters from Budhlada, Punjab, triumphed over adversity by clearing the UGC-NET exam. Despite challenging circumstances, their determination led to success. Eldest sister aims for a professorship while the others pursue JRF. Their achievement brings pride to the family and highlights the power of education in overcoming poverty.
Three sisters from Budhlada, Punjab, have achieved success by clearing the UGC-NET exams, showcasing their determination against adversity. Despite hailing from the least literate district in the state, Rimpi, Hardeep, and Beant Kaur have excelled academically.
Determined to lift themselves out of poverty, the sisters attribute their triumph to hard work and perseverance. Eldest sister Rimpi aims to become a professor in computer science, while Beant and the youngest, Hardeep, are focused on obtaining a Junior Research Fellowship.
Their father, Bikkar Singh, expressed his pride in their accomplishments, attributing their success to their resolve and determination. This achievement marks a significant milestone, as the sisters demonstrate that education is a powerful tool for change.
