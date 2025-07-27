Left Menu

'Bakaiti': A Deep Dive into Indian Family Dynamics

'Bakaiti', a new series directed by Ameet Guptha, is set to premiere on Zee5. It stars Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang, focusing on Indian family life. The show captures real-life stories and emotions in middle-class households. 'Bakaiti' emphasizes everyday moments and unsaid family dynamics.

'Bakaiti', a new poignant series led by director Ameet Guptha, gears up for its anticipated debut on August 1 on Zee5. Showcasing the lives of Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang as parents, the series dives into quintessential Indian family moments through the lens of their children, portrayed by Tanya Sharma and Aditya Shukla.

Guptha articulates his vision for 'Bakaiti' as an authentic storytelling journey, aiming to echo conversations familiar to many Indian households. The series captures the essence of everyday family life, focusing on deep, meaningful interactions rather than grand narratives, bringing out the ordinary yet profound experiences that shape families.

According to Kaveri Das of Zee5, the series is a heartfelt portrayal of Indian middle-class canvases involving tender chaos and unconditional love. Collaborating with Pocket Aces and Dice Media Production, 'Bakaiti' promises to deliver a sharply observed dramedy to audiences across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

