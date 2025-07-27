Tragedy at Mansa Devi: Stampede Shocks Uttarakhand

A tragic stampede occurred at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple in Uttarakhand, causing six fatalities on Sunday morning. The chaos was reportedly triggered by unfounded rumors of an electric current near the temple's entrance.

Among the victims, four hailed from Uttar Pradesh, including a 12-year-old and an 18-year-old, while two others' ages remain unconfirmed. The victims' families have received condolences from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The incident prompted quick hospital responses, with 35 people rushed for medical attention. The tragedy unfolded during peak hours as a large gathering of devotees, including children and women, had amassed. In response, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a magisterial investigation to uncover the causes and prevent future occurrences.