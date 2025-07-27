Space Sector Renaissance: India's New Wave of Innovation

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's return from the International Space Station has ignited a spark of curiosity about space among children across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday. Modi noted a significant uptick in space sector startups as part of India's vision for a self-reliant nation by 2047.

During his Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi highlighted national pride in Shukla's safe return and recent scientific triumphs, including India's success at international chemistry and mathematics olympiads. He also mentioned UNESCO's Heritage Site recognition for 12 Maratha forts, reinforcing India's rich historical legacy.

In addition, Modi commented on India's economic prospects, crediting the nation's evolving textile sector, bolstered by over 3,000 startups, as a symbol of unity and cultural diversity. Emphasizing 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' Modi urged citizens to support local products, a philosophy underpinning India's developmental objectives.

