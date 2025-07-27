Left Menu

From Civil Aspirations to Corporate Success: The Journey of Nestle's 'Crisis Man'

Suresh Narayanan, Nestle India's outgoing Chairman, navigated numerous crises including the Maggi fiasco, Lehman Brothers collapse, and Arab Spring, transforming setbacks into successes. Starting his career accidentally in the corporate sector despite plans for civil service, Narayanan leaves a legacy of resilience and opportunity through challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:32 IST
Suresh Narayanan, Nestle India's outgoing Chairman and Managing Director, has made a name for himself as the company's 'crisis man'. With a career marked by turning around challenges like the Maggi controversy and major global disruptions, Narayanan emphasizes vigilance and opportunity in setbacks.

Before retiring, Narayanan stressed that crises don't announce themselves, urging his successor to remain ever-vigilant. Reflecting on his career, he recounted pivotal roles in places like Singapore during the Lehman collapse and Egypt amid the Arab Spring, where he embraced community engagement and consumer satisfaction as keys to overcoming difficulties.

Narayanan's journey to the corporate world began unexpectedly, diverting from a planned bureaucratic path. Despite initial reluctance, family persuasion led him from academia to a successful career in private enterprise, advising young professionals to seize unexpected opportunities and adapt to life's unpredictabilities.

