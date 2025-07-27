Salman Khan's Fatherly Wisdom: The Advice That Came Late

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared life advice from his father, celebrated scriptwriter Salim Khan. The actor emphasized regret for not learning the lesson sooner, but acknowledged it's never too late to change.

Khan's social media post featured an image of him wearing his distinctive Being Human t-shirt. In the caption, he recalled his father's counsel on personal responsibility and the power of choice. 'Present becomes your past, past catches up to your future, present is a gift, do right with it,' Khan cited.

The 59-year-old actor further reflected on the nature of character and habits shaped by repeated mistakes, urging followers to avoid blaming others for their actions. Salman's latest cinematic venture, 'Sikandar,' directed by A R Murugadoss, released on March 30, stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside him.