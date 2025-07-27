Left Menu

Salman Khan's Fatherly Wisdom: The Advice That Came Late

Bollywood actor Salman Khan shares paternal advice from his father, Salim Khan, on Instagram, expressing regret for not knowing it sooner. The advice emphasizes personal responsibility, the significance of the present, and avoiding habits that define character. Salman's recent film, 'Sikandar,' released on March 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:56 IST
Salman Khan's Fatherly Wisdom: The Advice That Came Late
advice
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared life advice from his father, celebrated scriptwriter Salim Khan. The actor emphasized regret for not learning the lesson sooner, but acknowledged it's never too late to change.

Khan's social media post featured an image of him wearing his distinctive Being Human t-shirt. In the caption, he recalled his father's counsel on personal responsibility and the power of choice. 'Present becomes your past, past catches up to your future, present is a gift, do right with it,' Khan cited.

The 59-year-old actor further reflected on the nature of character and habits shaped by repeated mistakes, urging followers to avoid blaming others for their actions. Salman's latest cinematic venture, 'Sikandar,' directed by A R Murugadoss, released on March 30, stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside him.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025