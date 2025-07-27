'Ares' Awakens: Tron Geeks Out at Comic-Con
The entertainment world buzzes with Tron fans at Comic-Con, a teenager sentenced for IS ties, Cleo Laine's passing, Comic-Con excitement despite fewer celebrity panels, and the Marvel vs. DC rivalry intensifying in theaters.
Comic-Con kicked off with a major buzz as Disney showcased clips from the upcoming film 'Tron: Ares,' thrilling fans with high-speed, high-tech motorcycle scenes. Jared Leto, who stars in the movie, expressed his excitement, highlighting the fusion of real and digital worlds as a new threat emerges from artificial intelligence.
In a separate case, an Austrian court sentenced an 18-year-old, Luca K, to two years in prison for being associated with the Islamic State. The teenager, a friend of the suspect who planned an attack on a Taylor Swift concert, faced charges for his role in a terrorist organization.
The music and entertainment industry also mourns the loss of British jazz singer Cleo Laine, known for her performances alongside icons like Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles. Laine, who passed away at 97, leaves behind a legacy of artistic brilliance cherished by her family and fans worldwide.
