Honoring the Legacy: Statues of Chola Emperors to Be Built in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, revealed plans for grand statues honoring iconic Chola emperors, Rajaraja Chola and his son Rajendra Chola I, to be erected in Tamil Nadu. Announcing this at the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, Modi emphasized the significance of these figures in shaping India's historical and cultural identity.

Commemorating 1,000 years since Rajendra Chola's legendary maritime endeavors, the festival celebrated the Chola Empire's economic and military prowess. Modi highlighted that both emperors played crucial roles in advancing India's glory, drawing parallels with Tamil-centric initiatives like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which aim to keep their legacy alive.

Additionally, Modi's visit to the Brihadeeswara temple and the associated cultural activities underscored his commitment to promoting Tamil culture and Shaivite traditions. His efforts are seen as a continuation of the Chola empire's legacy of cultural unity and democratic practices, emphasizing themes of national pride and historical consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)