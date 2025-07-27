Green Roing Initiative: A Grassroots Movement Receiving National Recognition
The 'Green Roing' initiative in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district has gained national recognition after being praised by PM Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' program. Spearheaded by Ibi Mepo, the initiative focuses on waste management, beautification, and sustainability, setting an example for similar efforts nationwide.
In a moment of national recognition, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed pride as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the locally driven 'Green Roing' initiative during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program. The initiative, originating in the Lower Dibang Valley district, has become a symbol of grassroots environmental efforts.
Khandu emphasized the importance of such endeavors, celebrating how they can capture national attention. The 'Green Roing' movement, he noted, illustrates the power of community action in bringing about real change at the grassroots level. The state BJP also conveyed gratitude to PM Modi for his acknowledgment.
The Prime Minister highlighted Roing's innovative solutions to cleanliness and environmental challenges, with the iconic 'Waste to Wonder' butterfly structure as a hallmark achievement. The project leaders focus on daily waste collection, recycling efforts, and promoting sustainability in the region, contributing to Roing's selection for introducing electric buses.
