MK Stalin Discharged from Hospital, Set to Resume Duties
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was discharged from Apollo Hospitals after a successful therapeutic procedure. He was admitted following giddiness and has been advised to resume normal activities after three days. Stalin expressed gratitude for the support he received.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was released from a Chennai hospital on Sunday evening after undergoing a successful therapeutic procedure.
Following his admission on July 21 due to giddiness, the Chief Minister underwent particular diagnostic tests, which led to the procedure conducted on July 24.
Stalin, who continued to manage official duties from the hospital, expressed gratitude to well-wishers on social media and promised to resume his responsibilities in three days.
