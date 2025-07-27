Emphasizing Bharat: Preserving Identity on the Global Stage

In a recent address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted the importance of preserving the identity of 'Bharat' and refraining from translating it, as such changes could undermine its global respect. He spoke at the national education conference, Gyan Sabha, emphasizing that Bharat's unique identity merits respect.

Bhagwat highlighted the need for India to become a robust economic force, not as a means to exert dominance, but to aid the world. He envisions Bharat transforming from the 'golden bird' to a 'golden lion,' symbolizing strength and prosperity.

Drawing attention to education, Bhagwat articulated the value of 'Bharatiya' principles, promoting selflessness and development. With support from Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the call was made for an education system fostering societal responsibility and global contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)