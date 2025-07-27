Marvel vs DC: Superheroes Clash in Epic Cinematic Face-Off

Fans of superhero cinema are once again caught in the legendary rivalry between Marvel and DC, as the latest releases, 'Fantastic Four' and 'Superman,' battle for box office supremacy. The long-lasting competition between the two comic giants spans eight decades, continuing to excite audiences with each new film release.

Attendees at the recent San Diego Comic-Con showed their allegiance in vibrant costumes. Danielle Stroski, dressed as Mystique, voiced her support for Marvel, though she admitted a soft spot for Superman's canine sidekick, Krypto. Others, like DC enthusiast Lito Loza, enthusiastically supported 'Superman,' praising director James Gunn's work.

Both directors, Matt Shakman and James Gunn, have shared their excitement for the films' releases, expressing mutual admiration and urging fans to enjoy both spectacles. As 'Superman' dominates globally with $437 million in earnings, 'Fantastic Four' holds its ground with $106.2 million as it captivates audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)