Inauguration of Buddha Samyak Darshan Stupa: A Global Buddhist Gathering in Vaishali

Buddhist monks from 15 nations are set to attend the unveiling of the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa in Vaishali, Bihar. The stupa, housing the sacred relic of Lord Buddha, aims to highlight Bihar's cultural legacy and promote tourism. It marks a historic event for the global Buddhist community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-07-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 09:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Buddhist monks from 15 countries are gathering in Vaishali, Bihar, to witness the inauguration of the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described it as a proud moment for Bihar, emphasizing the stupa's role in showcasing Bihar's cultural heritage and contributing to tourism.

The sacred relic of Lord Buddha, installed on the museum's first floor, serves as the focal point of the memorial. Kumar highlighted that relics found at Vaishali's Mud Stupa, notably mentioned by Chinese traveler Xuanzang, are among the most authentic.

Constructed with pink stones from Rajasthan, the stupa, set on 72 acres, symbolizes the global Buddhist legacy and represents a significant milestone for Vaishali, historically reputed as the world's first republic and a site of women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

