NCL Sets Sail with Expansive 2027 Cruise Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has unveiled its impressive Northern Hemisphere spring and summer 2027 deployment, promising nearly 500 individual voyages across 20 ships. The itineraries, set to depart from nearly 30 of the world's prestigious homeports, offer travelers a chance to plan their holidays ahead.

NCL's fleet will visit over 150 unique ports across 59 countries, featuring diverse experiences from European city explorations to Alaska's natural wonders. With an emphasis on longer port stays and flexible itineraries, guests gain MORE freedom to enjoy their travel adventures.

The 2027 deployment also includes expanded options in the Caribbean, enhanced experiences on NCL's private islands, and significant enhancements to cruise amenities. These initiatives reflect NCL's commitment to offer MORE variety, value, and memorable experiences for their guests worldwide.

