Stars Align for 'The Social Network Part II': Madison and White in Talks for Leading Roles

Aaron Sorkin is developing a sequel to 'The Social Network,' with Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White considered for lead roles. The new film will explore Facebook's evolution and controversies since the original movie. Sorkin, who adapts and directs, focuses on 'The Facebook Files' reports.

Stars Align for 'The Social Network Part II': Madison and White in Talks for Leading Roles
Acclaimed filmmaker Aaron Sorkin is in the process of creating a sequel to the highly praised 2010 film, 'The Social Network.' Titled 'The Social Network Part II,' this new project is being developed for Sony Pictures and is set to expand on the narrative established in the original movie.

Sources indicate that Oscar winner Mikey Madison and 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White are top contenders for the leading roles in the upcoming sequel. While Jesse Eisenberg's return remains uncertain, Sorkin will once again take on the roles of both director and adapter.

The sequel is anticipated to delve into the complexities of Facebook's evolution, influenced by Jeff Horowitz's 'The Facebook Files' articles, which revealed the social network's internal challenges and global impact. Todd Black, Peter Rice, Sorkin, and Stuart Besser are listed as producers for this highly awaited follow-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

