TTD Warns Against Social Media Reels in Sacred Temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) cautioned devotees against filming social media reels within the sacred temple area. Some individuals have been accused of recording and sharing inappropriate videos, disrupting the spiritual environment. TTD stressed taking legal action and urged preserving the temple’s sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has issued a stern warning to devotees, cautioning against creating social media reels within the sacred confines of the temple premises. This announcement follows reports of visitors recording and posting inappropriate videos near the revered Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple.

In an official statement, the TTD emphasized that such actions disrupt the spiritual atmosphere and are deeply offensive to devotees. The temple administration highlighted that these acts infringe upon the temple's sanctity, prompting a call for visitors to respect and uphold the sacred environment.

As the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, TTD has stated that vigilance and security teams are on high alert. They will enforce strict legal measures against anyone caught engaging in these objectionable activities, ensuring the spiritual serenity of this revered site is maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

