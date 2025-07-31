Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Grand Independence Day and Silver Jubilee Celebrations

Uttarakhand is gearing up for a grand Independence Day celebration in 2025, marking its 25th anniversary. The festivities will include sports, rallies, musical performances, and patriotic events across the state, with a strong focus on unity and environmental conservation.

Uttarakhand is set to celebrate Independence Day on an unprecedented scale in 2025, as it marks the silver jubilee since its formation in 2000. Special events including sports competitions, rallies, and blood donation camps will be held statewide, announced Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan.

Amid the planned festivities, bands from the police, army, paramilitary, and NCC are scheduled to perform, while tree plantations and flag hoisting at key locations will promote environmental and national pride. Bardhan called for adherence to the Flag Code of India during the iconic ceremonies.

The state's Director General of Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, confirmed that patriotic tunes will resonate through Dehradun and district headquarters. On August 14, 'kavi sammelans' will take place, and historical buildings will be adorned with LED lighting, ahead of educational institutes' 'Prabhat Pheris' on August 15.

