Controversy Over Banned Books in Jammu and Kashmir Sparks Outcry

The banning of 25 books in Jammu and Kashmir has sparked backlash from authors and scholars who view it as a threat to free speech. The government claims the books promote false narratives and secessionism, while authors argue their work seeks peaceful resolutions. The ban raises concerns over censorship.

The decision to ban 25 books in Jammu and Kashmir has drawn sharp criticism from writers and academics. They argue that the move infringes on free speech and aims to intimidate Kashmiris.

The order targets books by prominent authors like Arundhati Roy and A G Noorani, claiming they incite violence and misguide youth.

Authors defend their work, insisting it advocates for peace and understanding, not extremism. They see the ban as a step towards authoritarianism, stifling dissent and dialogue.

