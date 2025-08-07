Controversy Over Banned Books in Jammu and Kashmir Sparks Outcry

The decision to ban 25 books in Jammu and Kashmir has drawn sharp criticism from writers and academics. They argue that the move infringes on free speech and aims to intimidate Kashmiris.

The order targets books by prominent authors like Arundhati Roy and A G Noorani, claiming they incite violence and misguide youth.

Authors defend their work, insisting it advocates for peace and understanding, not extremism. They see the ban as a step towards authoritarianism, stifling dissent and dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)