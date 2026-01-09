Censorship Controversy: High Court Intervenes in 'Jana Nayagan' Release
The Madras High Court ordered the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan,' bypassing a directive to refer the film to a review committee. The decision comes amid allegations of censorship over religious content, with the film's release scheduled for January 9.
The Madras High Court has mandated the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a censor certificate for 'Jana Nayagan,' actor Vijay's upcoming release. This ruling overrules the board's earlier decision to send the film to a review committee, according to Justice PT Asha.
KVN Productions, the entity behind the film, pleaded for an immediate certificate after CBFC sought a review based on alleged religious and military references. Despite these claims, the High Court argued against the Chairperson's authority to redirect the review process post-decision.
With a January 9 release date looming, the Court's intervention highlights the ongoing tensions in film censorship. 'Jana Nayagan,' alongside another political film, 'Parasakthi,' reflects Tamil Nadu's cinematic pulse as Vijay transitions into full-time politics.
