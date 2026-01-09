Left Menu

Censorship Controversy: High Court Intervenes in 'Jana Nayagan' Release

The Madras High Court ordered the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan,' bypassing a directive to refer the film to a review committee. The decision comes amid allegations of censorship over religious content, with the film's release scheduled for January 9.

Updated: 09-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:19 IST
  • India

The Madras High Court has mandated the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a censor certificate for 'Jana Nayagan,' actor Vijay's upcoming release. This ruling overrules the board's earlier decision to send the film to a review committee, according to Justice PT Asha.

KVN Productions, the entity behind the film, pleaded for an immediate certificate after CBFC sought a review based on alleged religious and military references. Despite these claims, the High Court argued against the Chairperson's authority to redirect the review process post-decision.

With a January 9 release date looming, the Court's intervention highlights the ongoing tensions in film censorship. 'Jana Nayagan,' alongside another political film, 'Parasakthi,' reflects Tamil Nadu's cinematic pulse as Vijay transitions into full-time politics.

