Court Clears Path for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Release After Censorship Hurdle

The Madras High Court has instructed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a censor certificate for the film 'Jana Nayagan', starring actor-turned-politician Vijay. The decision comes after the film's release was postponed due to allegations that it offended religious sentiments.

Initially set for a January 9 release, the producers sought legal recourse when a complaint delayed the certification process. Justice P.T. Asha requested the CBFC to present a copy of the complaint that suggested the film hurt religious sentiments, causing further review after a preliminary U/A certification recommendation.

Directed by H Vinoth, 'Jana Nayagan' features an ensemble cast including Vijay, Prakash Raj, and others. Despite making changes as advised by the CBFC and completing the film work by December 18, the production house faced hurdles in acquiring the necessary certification.

