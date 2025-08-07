Unveiling 'Hong Kong Summer Viva': A Celebration of Offers and Discounts

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has introduced a vibrant initiative named 'Hong Kong Summer Viva,' offering a wide array of discounts and promotions for both locals and tourists. Initiated in late June, the campaign has seen an enthusiastic response from businesses citywide, elevating the number of deals from an initial 150 to over 260.

The campaign caters to all age groups, providing valuable deals across various domains, including dining, retail, accommodations, and tourist attractions. Noteworthy offers comprise buy-one-get-one-free on selected dining experiences, discounts on family-friendly facilities, and appealing hotel package deals, perfect for family and friend group outings.

This initiative is part of broader celebrations, marking the 28th Anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Shopping Festival. Available until August 31, it invites individuals to make the most of their summer experiences through an array of enriching deals magnified on the Discover Hong Kong platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)