Madhuri Dixit Weaves Charm as Odisha's Handloom Ambassador

In a significant move for the state's handloom industry, the Odisha government appointed Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit as the brand ambassador. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the launch of the 'EKTA' initiative, aimed at promoting textile products across the nation and internationally.

During her address at the event, Dixit expressed deep admiration for the craftsmanship and heritage of Odisha's textiles. She spoke with great emotion about the soul and rhythm imbued within the traditional weaves, highlighting the importance of modern platforms such as 'EKTA' in preserving and promoting these skills.

The 'EKTA' initiative is set to expand market access, offer training, and provide financial support to handloom artisans statewide. State officials and the Chief Minister are optimistic that with Dixit's endorsement, Odisha's handwoven garments will achieve greater recognition in fashion circles both in India and overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)