Left Menu

Majestic Relics: The Wagh-Nakh of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The exhibition, 'Shivashastra Shauryagatha', showcases the legendary wagh-nakh (tiger claws) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, symbolizing Maratha bravery. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat encourages visits, emphasizing its historical importance. The exhibit includes 190 Maratha weapons, highlighting their diverse martial heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:21 IST
Majestic Relics: The Wagh-Nakh of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the historical significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wagh-nakh, showcased at an exhibition. The weapon symbolizes the valor of the Marathas, Bhagwat noted, urging the public to witness this slice of history.

The wagh-nakh, part of the South Asian collection at London's Victoria and Albert Museum, was crafted in the 17th century in southern India. This steel weapon, fierce with its four razor-sharp claws, was cleverly designed for concealment.

Historical narratives recount Shivaji Maharaj's use of the wagh-nakh to kill Afzal Khan in 1659, marking a significant victory. The exhibition also presents 190 other weapons, including spears, swords, and daggers, celebrating the Maratha's martial legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025