Majestic Relics: The Wagh-Nakh of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
The exhibition, 'Shivashastra Shauryagatha', showcases the legendary wagh-nakh (tiger claws) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, symbolizing Maratha bravery. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat encourages visits, emphasizing its historical importance. The exhibit includes 190 Maratha weapons, highlighting their diverse martial heritage.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the historical significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wagh-nakh, showcased at an exhibition. The weapon symbolizes the valor of the Marathas, Bhagwat noted, urging the public to witness this slice of history.
The wagh-nakh, part of the South Asian collection at London's Victoria and Albert Museum, was crafted in the 17th century in southern India. This steel weapon, fierce with its four razor-sharp claws, was cleverly designed for concealment.
Historical narratives recount Shivaji Maharaj's use of the wagh-nakh to kill Afzal Khan in 1659, marking a significant victory. The exhibition also presents 190 other weapons, including spears, swords, and daggers, celebrating the Maratha's martial legacy.
