Majestic Relics: The Wagh-Nakh of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the historical significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wagh-nakh, showcased at an exhibition. The weapon symbolizes the valor of the Marathas, Bhagwat noted, urging the public to witness this slice of history.

The wagh-nakh, part of the South Asian collection at London's Victoria and Albert Museum, was crafted in the 17th century in southern India. This steel weapon, fierce with its four razor-sharp claws, was cleverly designed for concealment.

Historical narratives recount Shivaji Maharaj's use of the wagh-nakh to kill Afzal Khan in 1659, marking a significant victory. The exhibition also presents 190 other weapons, including spears, swords, and daggers, celebrating the Maratha's martial legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)