Empowering Women Through Sikkim's Handloom Heritage

Sikkim's Commerce and Industries Minister T T Bhutia emphasized the significant role of handloom and handicraft development in empowering women and preserving the state's rich cultural heritage during the 11th National Handloom Day celebrations.

Bhutia urged the residents to support the handloom sector, which offers sustainable livelihoods and celebrates Sikkim's artistic traditions while contributing to women's financial independence and the state's economic and cultural vibrancy.

According to Director of Handicrafts and Handlooms, Tshering Topgay Bhutia, approximately 1,440 women have been trained in handloom and handicraft skills across 16 branch centers in Sikkim, reflecting the government's commitment to women's empowerment and the preservation of traditional crafts.

(With inputs from agencies.)