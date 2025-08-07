Empowering Women Through Sikkim's Handloom Heritage
Sikkim's handloom and handicraft sector is pivotal in empowering women and preserving culture. Minister T T Bhutia highlighted its role in financial independence. Director Tshering Topgay Bhutia noted 1,440 women trained in traditional skills, showcasing government commitment to cultural preservation and economic sustainability.
Sikkim's Commerce and Industries Minister T T Bhutia emphasized the significant role of handloom and handicraft development in empowering women and preserving the state's rich cultural heritage during the 11th National Handloom Day celebrations.
Bhutia urged the residents to support the handloom sector, which offers sustainable livelihoods and celebrates Sikkim's artistic traditions while contributing to women's financial independence and the state's economic and cultural vibrancy.
According to Director of Handicrafts and Handlooms, Tshering Topgay Bhutia, approximately 1,440 women have been trained in handloom and handicraft skills across 16 branch centers in Sikkim, reflecting the government's commitment to women's empowerment and the preservation of traditional crafts.
