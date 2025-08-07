Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Relief for 'Drishyam 2' Producer in Fraud Case

The Delhi High Court denied producer Kumar Mangat Pathak's plea to quash an FIR related to alleged fraud over movie rights for 'Drishyam 2.' The investigation, involving accusations of forgery and misrepresentation, remains ongoing with Pathak cooperating. The FIR was initiated by a businessman over a botched investment in exclusive release rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has declined to quash an FIR against Kumar Mangat Pathak, the producer of 'Drishyam 2', in a case alleging fraud over the movie's rights. Justice Neena Krishna Bansal emphasized that the investigation is still in its infancy and Pathak is currently cooperating with authorities.

The court was petitioned to quash the FIR, which was filed by the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police. The allegations include cheating and criminal conspiracy, but Justice Bansal noted there was 'no need to intervene at this point.'

The FIR arose from a complaint by a Delhi businessman claiming he was deceived into investing Rs 4.3 crore for exclusive Chinese release rights of the film. The petition warned that Pathak's reputation might suffer irreparable harm if subjected to custodial scrutiny and other coercive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

