Left Menu

Bihar Museum Biennale-2025 Emblem Unveiled

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled the emblem of the Bihar Museum Biennale-2025. He inaugurated an international exhibition at the Bihar Museum, highlighting themes like festivals and ceremonies. Ambassadors and artists from various countries participated. A briefing was given by the Director General about the Biennale's program structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:07 IST
Bihar Museum Biennale-2025 Emblem Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar proudly unveiled the emblem for the upcoming Bihar Museum Biennale-2025. The event marks an important cultural milestone for the state.

In tandem with the unveiling, Kumar inaugurated an international exhibition on the Foundation Day of the museum. The exhibition featured a myriad of themes, including 'Festivals and Performances', 'Symbolism and Celebration', and 'Health and Wellbeing', with participation from countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka.

During his visit, the Chief Minister engaged in discussions with ambassadors from several countries including Ethiopia and Mexico, collaborating on cultural exchanges set for the Biennale. Prominent government figures and international delegates joined the celebration, signifying a robust connection between Bihar and global cultural communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025