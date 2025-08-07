Bihar Museum Biennale-2025 Emblem Unveiled
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled the emblem of the Bihar Museum Biennale-2025. He inaugurated an international exhibition at the Bihar Museum, highlighting themes like festivals and ceremonies. Ambassadors and artists from various countries participated. A briefing was given by the Director General about the Biennale's program structure.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar proudly unveiled the emblem for the upcoming Bihar Museum Biennale-2025. The event marks an important cultural milestone for the state.
In tandem with the unveiling, Kumar inaugurated an international exhibition on the Foundation Day of the museum. The exhibition featured a myriad of themes, including 'Festivals and Performances', 'Symbolism and Celebration', and 'Health and Wellbeing', with participation from countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka.
During his visit, the Chief Minister engaged in discussions with ambassadors from several countries including Ethiopia and Mexico, collaborating on cultural exchanges set for the Biennale. Prominent government figures and international delegates joined the celebration, signifying a robust connection between Bihar and global cultural communities.
