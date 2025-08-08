Preserving Northeast's Educational Legacy: An Exhibition Unveiled
The National Archives of India, alongside Nagaland's higher education department, launches a pivotal exhibition showcasing Northeast India's educational evolution. Inaugurated by Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, the event underscores the importance of preserving cultural heritage and features diverse historical documents, tracing educational developments influenced by indigenous, missionary, and colonial forces.
The National Archives of India, partnering with Nagaland's higher education department, proudly presents a significant exhibition on the development of education in Northeast India. This week-long event, inaugurated by Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, celebrates the region's rich educational history and is open until Independence Day.
In his address, Minister Along emphasized the cultural and educational importance of documentation, acknowledging early Christian missionaries' role in enhancing Nagaland's literacy. He urged students to remain humble and technologically adept, linking education to community growth.
MLA Tseilhoutuo Rhutso advocated for a dedicated archival center to safeguard crucial documents from the region, while National Archives Director General Samar Nanda highlighted culture's role in shaping future narratives. The exhibition features a diverse collection reflecting the educational legacy influenced by indigenous traditions, missionary work, and colonial policies.
