Virat Kohli Embraces Aging: Unveils Salt-and-Pepper Look as ODI Comeback Nears

Virat Kohli, an emblematic figure in cricket, recently made headlines by sporting a new salt-and-pepper beard in a social media post, igniting conversations among fans. The picture, with Kohli alongside Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Naeem Amin, signifies a change in personal style as the cricketer prepares for his return to the field.

Taking place in the backdrop of a practice session, this shift comes after Kohli's hiatus from the sport post-IPL 2025. While his embrace of natural hair has earned admiration for breaking celebrity norms, observers expressed mixed feelings, contemplating whether it signals fading athletic prowess or is merely a style statement.

The upcoming tour to Australia presents a chance for Kohli to reinforce his capabilities. His history-making performances in tests and ODIs, notably achieving 9,230 Test runs, remain a testament to his skill. As fans eagerly await the upcoming ODIs and T20Is, the excitement to witness Kohli's return to international action is palpable as he eyes new cricketing milestones.