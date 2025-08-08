Left Menu

Virat Kohli Embraces Aging: Unveils Salt-and-Pepper Look as ODI Comeback Nears

Virat Kohli, the cricketing icon, has stirred the internet with a photo showcasing his new grey beard, sparking diverse reactions from fans. As he preps for the Australia ODIs, his recent appearance is celebrated as a bold embrace of natural aging amidst speculations about his form and career milestones.

Cricketer Virat Kohli (Image source: Virat Kohli's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Virat Kohli, an emblematic figure in cricket, recently made headlines by sporting a new salt-and-pepper beard in a social media post, igniting conversations among fans. The picture, with Kohli alongside Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Naeem Amin, signifies a change in personal style as the cricketer prepares for his return to the field.

Taking place in the backdrop of a practice session, this shift comes after Kohli's hiatus from the sport post-IPL 2025. While his embrace of natural hair has earned admiration for breaking celebrity norms, observers expressed mixed feelings, contemplating whether it signals fading athletic prowess or is merely a style statement.

The upcoming tour to Australia presents a chance for Kohli to reinforce his capabilities. His history-making performances in tests and ODIs, notably achieving 9,230 Test runs, remain a testament to his skill. As fans eagerly await the upcoming ODIs and T20Is, the excitement to witness Kohli's return to international action is palpable as he eyes new cricketing milestones.

