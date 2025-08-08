Virat Kohli's Natural Look Sparks Debate as Cricketing Star Preps for Australia ODIs
Virat Kohli's new salt-and-pepper beard has stirred mixed reactions among fans as the cricketer showcased his natural appearance on social media. Amidst his return plans for Australia ODIs, Kohli's career achievements remain impressive, with fans eagerly awaiting his performance in the upcoming series.
Cricketing icon Virat Kohli has recently caught public attention with his latest Instagram post, revealing a salt-and-pepper beard that marks a distinct change from his previous looks. Many fans praised Kohli for embracing his natural appearance and showing off his maturity, while some speculated about his fitness based on this new image.
Although Kohli has been absent from the cricketing scene since the conclusion of the IPL 2025, the backdrop of his photo suggests a return to training in preparation for India's tour of Australia. The series, set to begin on October 19, promises to showcase Kohli's skills in the ODI format once more, following his notable record in Australian conditions.
Kohli's test career has been illustrious, scoring 9,230 runs, making him India's fourth-highest in the format, and spearheading the team to victories in challenging locales. His retirement from test cricket shocked the fraternity, but fans' hopes are high for his continued success in ODIs and potential milestones on the horizon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
