Sudesh Lehri: Accidental Comedian Finds Joy in Laughter

Sudesh Lehri had aspirations of becoming a singer, but his comedic talent caught the public's eye. Renowned for 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3' and 'Comedy Circus', Lehri has made a significant impact in television comedy over two decades.

His journey from Punjab to Mumbai was marked by challenges, including adapting from Punjabi to Hindi. Despite these hurdles, Lehri achieved success in the comedy scene and transitioned into films alongside stars like Salman Khan in 'Ready'.

Currently, Lehri features in the JioHotstar show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga', sharing the screen with other celebrity couples. He describes his experience as fulfilling and joyful, fueled by the instant connection with the audience that comedy allows.

