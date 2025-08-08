Left Menu

Sudesh Lehri: Accidental Comedian Finds Joy in Laughter

Sudesh Lehri, known for his comedic prowess in television, initially aimed to become a singer. However, his talent in comedy became more appreciated. Despite challenges in transitioning from Punjab to Mumbai, Lehri established himself in the comedy sector, now featuring in the JioHotstar show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:50 IST
Sudesh Lehri: Accidental Comedian Finds Joy in Laughter
  • Country:
  • India

Sudesh Lehri had aspirations of becoming a singer, but his comedic talent caught the public's eye. Renowned for 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3' and 'Comedy Circus', Lehri has made a significant impact in television comedy over two decades.

His journey from Punjab to Mumbai was marked by challenges, including adapting from Punjabi to Hindi. Despite these hurdles, Lehri achieved success in the comedy scene and transitioned into films alongside stars like Salman Khan in 'Ready'.

Currently, Lehri features in the JioHotstar show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga', sharing the screen with other celebrity couples. He describes his experience as fulfilling and joyful, fueled by the instant connection with the audience that comedy allows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025