Celebrating Raj Kapoor: A Nostalgic Musical Tribute in Singapore

Singapore will be the epicenter of nostalgia and cinematic celebration as it hosts a tribute event marking the centenary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor's birth.

Organized by the non-profit Respect India, the event 'A Musical Tribute to the Great Showman – Raj Kapoor', is set to take place on August 23 at the Global Indian International School, celebrated for perpetuating India's cultural legacy.

Attendees can expect an evening rich with timeless melodies and cherished moments from Kapoor's illustrious career. The gathering will be graced by chief guest, actor and parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari, along with distinguished guests of honor such as former Delhi mayor Rajni Abbi, renowned surgeon Yash Gulati, and actor Mukesh Tyagi.

This homage is part of a broader worldwide commemoration marking Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, with sequels planned in countries like Russia, Mauritius, and Uzbekistan, along with Indian locales.

Respect India aims to unite the Indian diaspora and cultural enthusiasts during this special event, fostering an intergenerational appreciation for Kapoor's enduring humanistic influence on cinema. The celebration serves as both an educational beacon and a cultural bridge for younger generations to explore Indian cinema's rich history.