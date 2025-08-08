Left Menu

Celebrating Raj Kapoor: A Nostalgic Musical Tribute in Singapore

A special musical event in Singapore honors legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor on his 100th birth anniversary. Organized by Respect India at Global Indian International School, it features timeless songs and memories, uniting the Indian diaspora. Manoj Tiwari will be the chief guest at this cinematic celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:53 IST
Celebrating Raj Kapoor: A Nostalgic Musical Tribute in Singapore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore will be the epicenter of nostalgia and cinematic celebration as it hosts a tribute event marking the centenary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor's birth.

Organized by the non-profit Respect India, the event 'A Musical Tribute to the Great Showman – Raj Kapoor', is set to take place on August 23 at the Global Indian International School, celebrated for perpetuating India's cultural legacy.

Attendees can expect an evening rich with timeless melodies and cherished moments from Kapoor's illustrious career. The gathering will be graced by chief guest, actor and parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari, along with distinguished guests of honor such as former Delhi mayor Rajni Abbi, renowned surgeon Yash Gulati, and actor Mukesh Tyagi.

This homage is part of a broader worldwide commemoration marking Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, with sequels planned in countries like Russia, Mauritius, and Uzbekistan, along with Indian locales.

Respect India aims to unite the Indian diaspora and cultural enthusiasts during this special event, fostering an intergenerational appreciation for Kapoor's enduring humanistic influence on cinema. The celebration serves as both an educational beacon and a cultural bridge for younger generations to explore Indian cinema's rich history.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025