Exploring Youth Identity: The Groundbreaking 'Sorry, Baby'
'Sorry, Baby', the debut indie film by Eva Victor, explores youth identity, consent, and autonomy. It features a literature professor's journey through trauma and healing, and sparked discussions about gender dynamics at its premiere attended by academics, activists, and artists in India's capital city.
- Country:
- India
The highly anticipated premiere of 'Sorry, Baby', a debut indie film by actor-director Eva Victor, was held in the national capital. The event, hosted by Rani Fund in collaboration with CREA and Sakshi, sparked thoughtful discussions centered on vital issues like consent, autonomy, and the identity of today's youth.
Released by PVR INOX Pictures, this black comedy presents an introspective look at the emotional and physical boundaries young people face. The film follows Agnes, portrayed by Victor, as she navigates the aftermath of a sexual assault. Through a non-linear, chapter-based narrative, the movie captures her challenges and gradual healing.
This thought-provoking film has stirred significant dialogue on gender dynamics and societal expectations, becoming an advocacy tool for change. Nayana Bijli from Rani Fund emphasized the impact of 'Sorry, Baby' as more than entertainment, but as a mirror reflecting complex societal themes through its poignant storytelling.
ALSO READ
Rethinking Age of Consent: A Call for Legal Reform
Trump's Tariff Sparks Debate on Indo-US Ties and Indian Strategic Autonomy
AI’s autonomy is a myth: Humans power every move behind the machines
Trump's Tariff Tribute: A Nod to India's Strategic Autonomy
India's Path to Strategic Autonomy and Economic Growth