Exploring Youth Identity: The Groundbreaking 'Sorry, Baby'

The highly anticipated premiere of 'Sorry, Baby', a debut indie film by actor-director Eva Victor, was held in the national capital. The event, hosted by Rani Fund in collaboration with CREA and Sakshi, sparked thoughtful discussions centered on vital issues like consent, autonomy, and the identity of today's youth.

Released by PVR INOX Pictures, this black comedy presents an introspective look at the emotional and physical boundaries young people face. The film follows Agnes, portrayed by Victor, as she navigates the aftermath of a sexual assault. Through a non-linear, chapter-based narrative, the movie captures her challenges and gradual healing.

This thought-provoking film has stirred significant dialogue on gender dynamics and societal expectations, becoming an advocacy tool for change. Nayana Bijli from Rani Fund emphasized the impact of 'Sorry, Baby' as more than entertainment, but as a mirror reflecting complex societal themes through its poignant storytelling.