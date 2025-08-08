Left Menu

Swachhta Karamcharis Honored at Red Fort Independence Day Ceremony

Fifty top-performing Swachhta Karamcharis from Delhi will participate in the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort as special guests. This initiative by the Ministry of Defence and the MCD honors their dedication to cleanliness, motivating others to join the effort to maintain a clean city.

Delhi's dedication to cleanliness will be highlighted this Independence Day, as fifty exceptional Swachhta Karamcharis and their spouses are set to attend the Red Fort ceremony as honored guests. This initiative, led by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the MCD, underscores the significance of their contributions to societal well-being.

According to officials, each zonal office has been directed to nominate five sanitation workers—three women and two men—from their respective areas. These names are to be submitted to the Ministry of Defence, marking an opportunity to recognize and celebrate their hard work and achievements in maintaining cleanliness.

The civic body sees these invitations as a motivational tool, inspiring not only the honored workers but also the broader community. With over 60,000 sanitation workers employed by the MCD, this gesture hopes to encourage a collective pride in cleanliness efforts across the city.

