Rajasthan's Inclusive Push: Empowering the Differently-Abled

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced a series of initiatives aimed at empowering differently-abled individuals in the state. Speaking at the 'Vishesh Yogyajan Behan Samman Diwas' event, Sharma stressed the importance of their participation in building an inclusive society.

The chief minister outlined the government's commitment to 'Antyodaya' and announced the introduction of the 'Equal Opportunity Policy 2025.' Key measures include financial aid enhancements under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and increased pensions for widows, single women, and differently-abled persons.

In a display of community bonding, Sharma celebrated Raksha Bandhan with local women, who expressed gratitude for the state's women empowerment initiatives. The celebrations were marked by traditional Raksha Bandhan folk songs and the tying of rakhis on Sharma's wrist.

