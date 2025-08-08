Preserving Legacy: Expanding Educational Scope of Kakori Train Action

The approaching 100th anniversary of the Kakori Train Action has prompted descendants of India's freedom fighters to call for its broader inclusion in educational curriculums. This historic event, where Indian revolutionaries looted a British treasury train on August 9, 1925, is seen as a pivotal moment in India's struggle for independence.

Currently limited to brief mentions in history textbooks, family members of the revolutionaries, including Afaqullah Khan, grandson of Ashfaqullah Khan, emphasize the need for this episode to be more thoroughly taught from Class 8 to 12. These descendants believe enhanced academic focus would honor the sacrifices of the revolutionaries and inspire a sense of nationalism among youths.

Various descendants are advocating for increased research at the university level, commemorative activities, and the development of sites like Kakori Shaheed Mandir to serve as educational tourist attractions. They aim to ensure recognition of these unsung heroes who greatly impacted India's path to freedom.

